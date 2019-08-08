Man, 37, dies following A264 incident

A man has died in hospital following reports he was walking in and out of traffic on the A264, police said.

The 37-year-old was reported to be in a distressed state in the road near Pease Pottage on Thursday, July 25.

Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “[The man] has sadly died in hospital. Due to the presence of police officers who were quickly on the scene, it has been referred as a matter of routine to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

The road was closed during the incident, which saw police put out an appeal for information on July 26.

At the time of the incident the man was taken to hospital in Brighton for treatment in a ‘serious condition’.

A spokesman said at the time the man was seen acting strangely and ‘crossing over lanes and climbing on and off a lorry that had stopped’.

