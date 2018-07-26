Man, 50, jailed for attempting to meet teenage girl for sex

A 50-year-old North Chailey man has been given a prison sentenced after admitting trying to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex in Gateshead.

Robin Honeysett-Mayes, unemployed, of Haywards Heath Road, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court today (Thursday, July 26) having previously pleaded guilty.

He admitted chatting online on Kik to someone he thought was a young girl for several days, before driving 330 miles for a meeting with her on July 21 last year.

However on arrival outside the address he had been given he was met by two adults one of whom had been posing as the ‘girl’. They confronted him and contacted the local police who arrested Honeysett-Mayes.

Investigators from the Sussex Police Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) subsequently took over the case as he had committed the attempts online at his home address.

Honeysett-Mayes also admitted possession of six indecent images of children and seven extreme pornographic videos, all taken from the Internet, found when Sussex officers examined his computer.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last 10 years, severely restricting his access to children under-16, and to computers, and will also be a registred sex offender for 10 years.

Sussex POLIT Investigator Dave Sharpe said: “Honeysett-Mayes initially claimed that he was meeting the ‘girl’ to befriend her as she was lonely, but the webchat clearly showed the opposite. He had clearly planned to meet the ‘13-year-old girl’ to have sex with her.”