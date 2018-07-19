Man airlifted to hospital after crash between Horsham and Crawley

A motorcyclist was flown to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries following a crash between Horsham and Crawley.

Emergency services rushed to the collision on the A264 between the Faygate roundabout and Clovers Way at about 6.20pm yesterday evening (July 18).

Police said a man had fallen from his Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle and suffered serious injuries.

The 35-year-old, from Maidenbower, Crawley, was flown by the Air Ambulance to St George’s Hospital, in London, with potentially life-changing injuries.

Officer said no-other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed for several hours causing severe disruption and congestion in the area and surrounding villages.

It was re-opened at 9.20pm.

Anyone who witness the crashed or with any information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Elect.