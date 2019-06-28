Man arrested after A27 police helicopter pursuit through Sussex

A motorcyclist has been arrested following a police pursuit from Brighton to Lancing this evening (Friday).

Sussex Police said at around 4.15pm, it received a report of dangerous driving in Brighton from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, which pursued the motorcyclist on the A27 towards Lancing.

A spokesman said: "NPAS pursued the motorcyclist, who travelled westbound on the A27 towards Lancing, before returning eastbound on the same road.

"Throughout the pursuit, NPAS maintained sight of the vehicle and provided running commentary to Sussex Police to enable the force to deploy officers on the ground."

Police said officers 'used a stop stick to bring the motorcycle to a safe stop' close to the junction with Hoe Court.

The spokesman added: "No injuries were sustained and minimal damage was caused to the vehicle.

"A 47-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop when required by police, dangerous driving and driving without a valid licence. He remains in custody at this stage."