Man attacked in footpath robbery

A man was left with facial injuries when he was attacked and robbed along a neighbourhood footpath.

Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, was walking from Broadfield Barton to Henderson Road in Broadfield, Crawley, at around 9pm on Tuesday May 1 when he was attacked from behind.

The attacker fled with what police describe as ‘a large sum of money’ snatched from the victim’s coat pocket.

A police spokesman said: “If you were walking in this area around this time and you noticed any suspicious behaviour, please report online or call 101 quoting reference 247 of 02/05.”