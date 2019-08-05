Man dies after A281 crash

A fatal two vehicle crash near Henfield has prompted an appeal for witnesses.

The collision, on the A281 at Crouch Hill, happened at about 11.18am on Saturday, July 27, according to Sussex Police.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash

A blue Suzuki Jimny travelling north crashed with a silver Vauxhall Agila which travelling south.

The 82-year-old local, a passenger in the Vauxhall, died from his injuries in hospital on 30 July.

No other serious injuries were reported, a police spokesman said.

He added: “Anyone who saw what happened, or who has dash cam footage of the incident, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk”

