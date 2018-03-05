Man dies after car park fall

A young man has died after falling from the top of a car park.

Police said the man, in his 20s, was due to catch a flight from Gatwick Airport when he fell from the North Terminal car park on Thursday afternoon (March 1).

Officers and paramedics were called and closed off an area of the building at about 4pm. The man was given immediate medical treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was a foreign national and was due to fly to a destination in Europe, police said. Enquiries are under way to contact his next of kin.