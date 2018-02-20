Man found in town centre with ‘multiple stab wounds’

A man was stabbed a number of times during an attack after leaving a nightclub in Crawley town centre.

Police say that the 21-year-old victim had been in Deja Vu nightclub in the High Street in the early hours of Thursday February 8 and was later found in nearby Ifield Road with ‘multiple stab wounds.’

He had injuries to his body and leg and was taken to hospital for treatment before being released.

Detective Constable Mark Buckley said: “We are looking for witnesses who were in the nightclub that evening or were in the High Street after the club closed around 2am when the attack happened.

“We are particularly keen to trace an eastern European man who was in the vicinity and is believed to have interacted with the victim and his friends both in the club and outside it.”

A 36-year-old Crawley man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released under investigation.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 73 of 08/02.