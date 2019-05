A motorcyclist who died in a three-vehicle crash in Poynings has been named by police.

Officers said Ryan Barrett, 25, of Graham Crescent, Portslade, died after he was involved in a collision with two cars along Saddlescombe Road on May 12.

Police have renewed their appeal for information and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any details on the manner in which the vehicles were being driven prior to the collision is asked to contact 101 quoting Operation Corfe.