Man rushed to hospital after car flips in village crash

A man was rushed to hospital after a car overturned during a crash along a major village road.

Police said a dark grey Audi TT and a black Kia Picanto collided on the A23 at Handcross on Saturday morning (January 20).

A 36-year-old man from South Croydon sustained a serious hand injury. Police said it required surgery and he was rushed to St George’s Hospital in London.

A 31-year-old man from Thornton Heath suffered minor hand injuries and was taken to the East Surrey Hospital at Redhill for treatment, officers added.

The driver of the Kia, a 44-year-old woman from Hove, suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to hospital.

The collision took place northbound on the dual carriageway, about 300 yards north of the junction with the A2114, at about 11am.

Officers said they want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have seen the Audi in the Brighton area or on the A23, in particular the manner in which it was being driven.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 361 of 20/01.