Man takes on 1,000 mile challenge

A man from Burgess Hill cycled 1,000 miles, from John O’Groats to Land’s End in an epic fundraiser.

Eoghan McHugh, set himself the personal challenge to see how far he could push himself – as well as raising around £1,000 for Surfers Against Sewage.

Eoghan taking a quick photo break

The first five days took Mr McHugh through the whole of Scotland, where then boarded a ferry to Larne in Northern Ireland.

Then he continued to cycle to Belfast.

After a rest day in Naas to visit family members, Mr McHugh was back on the road.

He cycled from Naas, following the River Liffey through historic Dublin, to jump on another ferry which would take him to Caernafon in Northern Wales.

Eoghan when he finally reached Land's End

He said: “From the very beginning we were treated to treacherous climbs, but in the same breath incredible scenery.”

Over the next three days, Eoghan cycled the final stretch of his journey to Land’s End in Cornwall. He finally arrived on July 23 around 8pm.

The fundraiser said: “I’m finished now. The odd person has asked the question, ‘Do I miss it’ in a facetious tone expecting me to say that I don’t miss it.

“But, truth be told, I do. Yes, it’s a lot of miles to do each day, fully exposed to unpredictable and uncontrollable weather.”