Manager speaks out after Horsham town centre store closure announced

The manager of a town centre store has spoken out after a major retailer revealed its Horsham branch would close.

Tom Elliott, store manager of Office Outlet, thanked customers in a notice placed in the shop’s window.

horsham

The message follows news that the Worthing Road branch was to close after the retailer entered administration last week.

The notice said: “Thank you! For the kind words of you, our customers, who have appreciated my colleagues’ efforts and superb customer service skills over the years.”

The message told how the store had enjoyed ‘strong trade’.

It added: “[The branch] was regularly featuring in the top ten performing stores (sales-wise) of over 100 Office Outlet sites across the country.

“This fact is testament, to the vision, passion and loyalty of my colleagues and I would like to place on record how proud I have been this past year, to lead this team.

The message said the staff would ‘continue to serve with professionalism’ until the store’s closure, although the last day is yet to be confirmed.

It added: “We are unaware of when the actual store closing date will be, but you can rest assured that my colleagues and I, will continue to serve you with professionalism until that day dawns.

“Happy shopping!”