Marchers go to London to add their weight to Bexit deal campaign

A group of supporters of campaigning group Mid-Sussex Open Britain joined the huge March for a People’s Vote in London on Saturday (23 June) to add their weight to the call for voters to have a say on the final Brexit deal that the government negotiates.

According to BBC reports, Saturday’s march attracted more than 100,000 supporters, united in their call to reject the government’s drift towards a hard Brexit or even no deal.

Among the marchers were local supporters of Open Britain, the national campaigning group which is spearheading the drive for Parliament to give voters the right to decide on whatever Brexit deal the government strikes with the European Union. The Mid-Sussex Open Britain supporters were part of a larger Sussex contingent which marched together from Pall Mall through Trafalgar Square and down Whitehall.

The Sussex marchers were among tens of thousands held back in Pall Mall for two hours at the start of the march, a delay attributed to the efforts of stewards and organisers to route crowds whose numbers far exceeded expectations.

The size and unity of purpose of the marchers will put pressure on MPs in Remain-supporting constituencies such as Mid-Sussex to back the call for a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal. A common theme expressed both by marchers and by speakers at the rally on Parliament Square was that the vision of Brexit given by the Leave campaign before the 2016 referendum has turned out to be false in almost every respect. The enormous difficulty of negotiating attractive Brexit terms for the UK has only now become apparent, and this is why so many tens of thousands of marchers came to London to demand that the country have the right to vote on the reality of Brexit - not the false promise.

Student Francesca Weekes of Haywards Heath, one of the Mid-Sussex Open Britain supporters who joined the march in London, said: “I’m 18 years old and I’m frustrated that my future and that of the youth of this country is being decided by people whose agenda seems to be to alienate us from others. I worry that a hard Brexit or no deal at all will make it difficult for us to connect with our European neighbours and with immigrants to the continent.”

Mid-Sussex people who wish to join the Mid-Sussex Open Britain group’s campaign for close ties with Europe should email midsussexopenbritain@gmail.com.