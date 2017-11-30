Martlets Hall closure date confirmed

Martlets Hall in Burgess Hill will close on June 30, to allow for the redevelopment of the town centre.

Mid Sussex District Council revealed the information on Facebook.

A spokesman said: “We have agreed with our partners Places for People Leisure that Martlets Hall will close on June 30 2018 to allow for the redevelopment of Burgess Hill town centre by New River Retail.

“We are working to support the relocation of the remaining users to other local venues and we have negotiated a financial contribution from New River Retail which will be used to assist with this.”

The redevelopment will create a modern, vibrant town centre for Burgess Hill.

It will boast larger retail facilities to attract big name shops like Next, a new Cineworld cinema so families can enjoy the latest blockbusters and a variety of new and affordable restaurants including popular brands Nandos and Wildwood.