Martlets Shopping Centre plans to be discussed

Minor changes to a redevelopment scheme of the Martlets Shopping Centre in Burgess Hill could be approved this week.

Back in March 2016, NewRiver REIT was granted permission for a new cinema, hotel, flats, retail and restaurant units as well as a replacement library by Mid Sussex District Council.

While the £65million investment in the town has been welcomed, the loss of the Martlets Hall has been criticised.

However the town council is exploring the possibility of providing a replacement venue.

An application to make minor changes to form and appearance of certain elements of the previously approved development is set to be discussed by the council’s District Planning Committee tomorrow (July 12).

According to the officers’ report a significant proportion of the changes are relatively minor and relate to the finishing of the scheme.

The report added: “It is not considered that they will negatively impact on the quality or appearance of the scheme as approved.”

One of the biggest changes is the profiling of the cinema roof needed to house plant and equipment.

