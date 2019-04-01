Masked gang escape with £500,000 haul in raid on Horsham jewellers

Six masked men who broke into a shop in Horsham town centre escaped with a £500,000 haul of jewellery.

Police said today that the gang of thieves broke into the back of Pandora in Swan Walk shopping centre in ‘a determined night time attack’ in the early hours of March 22.

The gang stole charms, necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings - and left other jewellery scattered around the shop - before they fled towards Albion Way and the nearby Y Centre.

A police spokesman said: “The alarm was raised just before 12.30am with a report that six masked men had broken into the rear of the building, put a wide range of jewellery into bags that they had brought with them, and then fled.”

He said police were on the scene within five minutes of the alarm being raised, and searched the area, but no suspects or jewellery were found.

Police Investigator Sean Tucker said: “This was a determined night-time attack on an unoccupied shop by thieves who will want to dispose of the property, so we are asking other retail outlets, and members of the public, to let us know if they are offered quantities of jewellery, perhaps at cut prices.

“Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, perhaps in the days leading up to it, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 17 of 22/03.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”