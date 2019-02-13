Massive tree smashes into Haywards Heath homes – watch footage from the scene

Video footage captured by our photographer Eddie Howland shows fire crews tackling a massive tree which fell into homes in Haywards Heath this morning.

The large oak tree fell into two properties in Syresham Gardens.

Fire crews from Haywards Heath were sent to the scene, along with the Technical Rescue Unit.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6.01am this morning (February 13), to reports of a large oak tree which had fallen into two properties in Syresham Gardens, Haywards Heath.

“A crew from Haywards Heath attended along with the Technical Rescue Unit.

The large oak tree fell into two properties in Haywards Heath. Photo by Eddie Howland

“On arrival, crews worked to make the area and properties safe. No-one was reported injured.

“We left at 7.11am after the incident was left with tree surgeons.”

Crews at the scene. Photo by Eddie Howland

