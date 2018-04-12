Mayor ‘inspired’ by Malcolm, 71, who is running first marathon

The mayor of Haywards Heath met residents and members of the Mid Sussex branch of Parkinson’s UK yesterday to mark World Parkinson’s Day.

At the event, held at Ashenground Community Centre in Haywards Heath, he was inspired by resident Malcolm, who at aged 71 is running his first marathon this weekend.

Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

A spokesman for Haywards Heath Town Council said: “Jim was truly inspired by the wonderful community spirit at the event and particularly with the fabulous Malcom, who at 71, is running his first marathon to raise funds for Parkinson’s this weekend – go Malcolm!

“Thank you also to Caremark in Mid Sussex for hosting the event and the fabulous cakes.”