Mayor’s charity twinning gala raises thousands

The Mayor’s Grand Twinning Anniversary Gala Night was a stunning success on a warm and balmy evening in Borde Hill Garden’s beautiful grounds on Saturday, June 30.

Celebrating 20 and 25 years of twinning for Haywards Heath with Bondues and Traunstein, the event was attended by more than 175 guests from Mid Sussex and the twin towns.

Community groups, sports clubs, mayors, twinners, councillors and local dignitaries all enjoyed a feast by Harding’s Caters who put together a menu reflecting the three nations.

Entertainment from local artists followed a similar international theme, with Ensemble Reza performing traditional German classics, songs from Les Misérables from performing arts company, Ariel Drama and UK hit songs from the 100 Monkeys to dance the night away.

The event raised thousands for the mayor’s charity.

Town mayor Jim Knight said: “This was a truly marvellous event for the town and it was fantastic to celebrate this in such a beautiful setting.

“I would like to thank all the kind local companies that sponsored the event and the host of companies that so kindly donated prizes for the silent auction, enabling us to raise such a large amount for my charity.

“I would like to thank everyone from France, Germany and the local community who joined in to make this such an amazing event.”