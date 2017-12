The mayor of Haywards Heath, councillor James Knight and mayor of Burgess Hill, councillor Jacqui Landriani got into the festive spirit on Saturday (December 2) at the Fil-Brit Christmas party.

The evening involved wonderful food and music to kick off the start of the festive season.

They are pictured here with chairman and members of the Fil-Brit Association of Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill.

Are you doing anything special this Christmas?

If so, tell us via middy.news@jpress.co.uk