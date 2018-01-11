McDonald’s in Burgess Hill to receive ‘major digital makeover’

McDonald’s in Burgess Hill is set to receive a ‘major digital makeover’ it has been revealed.

The fast food restaurant in Civic Way is currently closed to make way for the revamp.

It will reopen to customers on February 13.

The makeover follows significant investment from local franchisee Ismet Turen.

A spokesman said: “With innovations led by improving the customer experience, these major digital changes will benefit everyone.

“To improve the speed and ease of ordering, customers will have the option to use one of the self-order kiosks.

“These allow customers to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals, giving people more time to consider their food and drink choices.

“The future changes have been designed with changing customer needs in mind, and the dedicated dining room hosts will ensure the process is as quick and easy as possible.

“Table service will also be introduced to take the stress out of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food, potentially with children, bags and buggies.

“In restaurants where table service has been introduced previously customer feedback has been positive; with families enjoying the ease of not having to leave children unattended while queuing, and many people feeling it means they have more time to chat with friends and family.”

Franchisee Ismet Turen owns and operates six restaurants in the area.

He said: “These changes are designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible and the new technology benefits everyone – whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing families with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.”