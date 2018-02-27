McDonald’s traffic in Burgess Hill is ‘chaos’ say residents

Burger lovers have welcomed the major refurbishment of McDonald’s in Burgess Hill – but residents said this week that demand was causing traffic ‘chaos’.

The fast food restaurant in Civic Way re-opened to the public on February 16, after closing for over a month for a £1.3million digital makeover.

Picture: Red Consultancy

MP Sir Nicholas Soames officially opened the restaurant and was given a tour.

Changes to the restaurant include new self-order kiosks and table service, designed to ‘take the stress out of somewhere to sit while carrying food’.

Resident Claire Thomson said traffic problems on the roundabout near to the restaurant had been ‘horrendous’.

“It is far worse than before the refurbishment – it has been absolute gridlock,” she added.

It was traffic chaos, over 30 minutes to get just a happy meal and the chips were not cooked, so far not impressed! Kellie Bolton

Haywards Heath resident Kellie Bolton said it took her more than 30 minutes to get a Happy Meal at the new-look restaurant.

She said: “It was traffic chaos, over 30 minutes to get just a happy meal and the chips were not cooked, so far not impressed!”

Srini Dokku said ‘something needed to be done with the traffic’ and added: “It is creating havoc and unnecessary wastage of fuel and time. Not sure how it got the approval.”

The restaurant is owned by local franchisee Ismet Turen.

Refurbishment works being carried out at the restaurant. Picture: Steve Robards

The makeover has created an extra 20 jobs for the area, and the ‘major digital changes’ are hoped to ‘benefit everyone’, said a spokesman.

Mr Turen said: “We’re really pleased with our new look restaurant and the fantastic response we’ve had so far from customers and staff alike to the new digital kiosks and table service features.”

MP Sir Nicholas Soames added: “I thoroughly enjoyed my tour of the restaurant and it was good to learn more about the work the franchisee and his staff do for the local community.”

The Middy put the traffic concerns to McDonald’s, but had not received a reply at the time of going to press.