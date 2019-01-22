Medals galore as Burgess Hill Girls’ pupils triumph on the alps

The Burgess Hill Girls junior and senior ski teams have returned to Sussex with a clutch of medals after taking part in this year’s Independent School Ski and Snowboard Championships.

Held in the French Alpine ski resort of Les Deux Alpes, the six-day competition attracted over 400 competitors from more than 20 British schools.

The 19-strong Burgess Hill Girls teams – the largest ever - competed in the individual slalom and giant slalom. The school’s junior team claimed gold in both the junior giant slalom and slalom events.

There were two wins in a single family, when 16-year-old, Annabel Hogbin took gold in the under 16 individual girls giant slalom while her sister, Georgina, 10, achieved gold in the same event in the under ten age group.

Other individuals that stole the show, was ten-year-old, Emily Meyer who brought home silver in the giant slalom and slalom, while Eve Sandman took bronze in the under 12 individual slalom.

The senior team achieved a very creditable silver in the giant slalom.

Some of the girls will be representing the school, again, at the British Schoolgirls Ski Championships in Flaine, also in the French Alps, later this month. Head teacher Liz Laybourn said: “Huge congratulations to our winners.”