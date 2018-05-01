Mental wellbeing events taking place in Burgess Hill

A series of free events taking place in Burgess Hill during Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from May 14 to May 20, will encourage residents to think of their mental wellbeing as well as their physical health.

- Monday, May 14 – Introduction to Mindfulness, 7pm-8.30pm, at Burgess Hill Library. Book in advance.

- Tuesday, May 15 – Find Out About Volunteering, 2–5.30pm at Burgess Hill Library. Just drop in.

- Wednesday, May 16 – The Recovery Letters: recovering from depression, 1.10pm-1.50pm at Burgess Hill Library. Book in advance at the Library or www.eventbrite.co.uk.

- Wednesday, May 16 – Dealing with Stress and Anxiety, 7pm-8.30pm at Martlets Hall. Book in advance.

- Thursday, May 17 – Mood & Food Workshop, 5–7pm, at The Spire Café, St John’s Church, Lower Church Road. Book in advance.

- Friday, May 18 – Healthy Walk at Bedelands Nature Reserve. Meet at 10am at Leylands Park car park, Maple Drive. Just turn up.

Bookings can be made at Burgess Hill Town Council’s Help Point on 01444 247726 email helppoint@burgesshill.gov.uk, or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk.

For more information visit www.midsussex.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk