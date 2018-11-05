Metrobus unveils poppy bus in Balcombe ahead of Armistice Day

Metrobus unveiled its poppy bus at the Wings Museum in Balcombe last Saturday (October 27), as part of the West Sussex Poppy Appeal Launch.

The launch began with a two minutes’ silence and an introduction by Bruce Forbes, chairman of Mid Sussex District Council.

Michael Richardson, Ron Woolley, John Grantham and the Angel Delights (singers) next to the poppy bus.'''Picture: Brighton and Hove Buses

Martin Harris, managing director for Metrobus, said: “The poppy bus honours the memory of the millions of soldiers killed in the terrible conflict of WWI but the poppy is also a potent symbol of the sacrifices made in all past conflicts.

“Above all, the remembrance poppy symbolises hope, the hope that we can create a more peaceful world in the future and the belief that this is the best way to honour those who fell. This message is as relevant today as it was in 1918.

“We hope the poppy bus will help raise money for the vital work the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal does for veterans and serving men and women in our armed forces.”

The family event included a poppy making workshop and live music.

The poppy bus. Picture: Brighton and Hove Buses

Metrobus is giving veterans and serving members of the armed forces free travel on Sunday, November 11, as a small thank you and a mark of respect.

The bus will take part in the Armistice Day procession in Tilgate Park, Crawley, when the millennium beacon is lit.

It will also serve Metrobus routes in the Crawley area, as well as attending official events.

READ MORE: Nuffield Health Haywards Heath appoints new matron

Lindfield Bonfire Night 2018 – here’s everything you need to know

Haywards Heath Christmas Card Competition – everything you need to know