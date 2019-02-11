Mid Downs Radio get behind our #buyapaper campaign

The team at Mid Downs Radio have spoken about the importance of local newspapers and why they are backing our #buyapaper campaign.

The campaign was not actually the idea of this newspaper and in fact came from readers of local newspapers up and down the country.

The Mid Sussex Times is an invaluable source for us. Wendy Swinton-Eagle

Radio presenter Wendy Swinton-Eagle has explained why they are supporting the campaign and the importance behind it.

She says: “Here at Mid Downs Radio, we don’t just broadcast to patients,staff and visitors at the Princess Royal Hospital, we broadcast throughout the community on 1350 AM and now worldwide through the Live Online button on our website and the TuneIn app.

“We put out a wide range of music and entertainment but we also make sure we include regular news and information bulletins about a variety of subjects.

“These include health matters from the NHS and the Princess Royal Hospital, charity and community issues and local news. We rely on local press to provide us with accurate, timely and relevant information.

“The Mid Sussex Times is an invaluable source for us. I use it to find not only local material for our Wednesday chat show ‘Simply Redhead’ with co host Mopsy Whitworth but also possible guests to interview on the show.

“There are always interesting articles about a variety of local organisations, people and events.”

Chairman Cathy Barnett who has been a fan for years says: “I have read the Middy every week for 60 years! Even when I am on holiday, my newsagent saves it and sends it to me.

“Turning first to the Births, Deaths family news, I follow up with Entertainment and What’s On, plus Village News.

“I love the Nostalgia section and have appeared in this and many other pages over the years.

“Forty years ago I was the ‘amateur’ reporter for Haywards Heath and District Table Tennis League and provided many write ups about the Pantomimes and Shows at the now vanished Norman Hay Hall, St Francis Hospital.

“Your chief reporter, Phil Dennett, was a particular friend who helped me promote things in the Mid Sussex area right up until he retired a few years ago.

“You always publish my letters about town matters and pieces on Burgess Hill in Bloom and Mid Downs Radio at the Princess Royal Hospital.

“I am chairman of both, plus chair of Friends of St. Francis.

“I love the variety of your coverage of local news and the quality of the photos taken by Steve and the team. Your local Sports coverage is also excellent.

“If the paper went totally ‘online’, I would miss the personal feel of my ‘Middy’.”

Wendy adds: “Mid Downs Radio wholeheartedly supports the #buyapaper campaign!”