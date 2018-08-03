Mid Downs Radio granted £500 from police fund

Mid Downs Radio received a £500 grant from the Police Property Fund Act.

The fund donates cash to smaller local charities and is set up from auctions and sales from all kinds of property obtained from illegal acts.

Cathy Barnett, chairman of Mid Downs Radio, said: “Mid Downs Radio was lucky enough to be included in the latest round of grants from the Police Property Fund Act.

“It was granted the maximum amount offered – £500 – to pay for a new self-contained broadcasting unit which can be used both on our fund raising Outside Events Unit and for smaller table top events such as school fairs and discos.

“Thank you to both Karen Iles and Paul Umney from the Sussex Police for their interest in our charity and what we do for the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heraand the community of Mid Sussex.”

Paul Umney and Karen Iles from Sussex Police are pictured next to chairman Cathy Barnett and presenters Poppa Roy Randall and Francis D.C. Rogers in the Mid Downs Radio studios.

