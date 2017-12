The Mid Sussex Association of the National Trust celebrated 40 years service at Claire Hall in Haywards Heath on December 7.

The group, which has 255 members, has donated more than £130,000 to National Trust properties and appeals.

The event was chaired by David Dalrymple and the audience heard from Pat Gilliver, widow of one of the founders and fellow life member Dorothy Beale.

Town mayor councillor James Knight (pictured) also attended.