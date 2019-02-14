Mid Sussex charities, schools and community projects benefit from £7k boost

A homebuilding company are giving a bursary to causes across Sussex.

CALA Homes’ have donated £7,000 to charities, schools, community projects and good causes in the area.



The initiative, which is now in its third year, aims to provide support for a wide range of organisations and projects within the communities in which CALA builds.



Richard Walbourn, managing director at CALA Homes, said: “We’re thrilled to be relaunching our community bursary in Sussex for the third time, and are looking forward to hearing from even more local charities, schools, community projects and good causes in the area and finding out about the great work being done.



“CALA has always been committed to making a positive and lasting contribution to local communities through an active programme of local charity donations, community support and sponsorship.”



Since its launch, over 200 good causes across the country have received a share of more than £200,000.



One project that received bursary funds last year was Care for Veterans.



Christine Gillott, fundraising officer at Care for Veterans, said: “We’d like to thank CALA for their generous donation which allowed us to buy new instruments and expand the choir to even more people.”



You can apply for a share of the community bursary by downloading a form from the CALA website: www.cala.co.uk/bursary. The applying deadline is March 8.