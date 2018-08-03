Mid Sussex community champions treated to coffee morning

Two Mid Sussex residents who were honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List this year were treated to a special coffee morning.

Richard Leman, one of East Grinstead Hockey Club’s longest serving players and a two-time Olympic medallist, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to hockey.

Helen Osborne, principal and learner services manager of the Friend’s Centre, Brighton, was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to adult education.

The pair were invited to the coffee morning by Mid Sussex District Council chairman Bruce Forbes.

Mr Forbes said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Richard and Helen to the council and have the opportunity to personally thank them for the time, skills and energy they continue to dedicate to the community.

“They deserve a great deal of credit for being such positive role models and I am proud to see them getting the recognition they deserve. I hope they thoroughly enjoy the investiture ceremony later this year.

“We are very fortunate to have such dedicated people living in Mid Sussex who work so hard to make our communities stronger.”

A spokesman for the district council added: “Mid Sussex District Council chairman, councillor Bruce Forbes welcomed two exceptional residents to a special coffee morning on Tuesday, July 24.

“Residents Richard Leman and Helen Osborne were honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List earlier this summer, in recognition of the outstanding contributions they have made to society.

“The chairman invited them to join him and vice chairman councillor Colin Trumble for morning coffee, in order to show his appreciation for everything they have done.”

Plans for 375 new Haywards Heath homes up for debate

Health advice as hot weather returns across Sussex

Weekend weather for Brighton Pride and the rest of Sussex