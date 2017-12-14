Mid Sussex electoral canvass responses save more than £15,000

People who responded to the district council’s electoral canvass this year helped save more than £15,000.

A Mid Sussex District Council spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who responded to our annual electoral canvass by telephone, text message and online this year.

“With your help we have increased the number of digital responses from 44 per cent last year to 61 per cent this year, reducing processing costs and saving more than £15,000.”

Everyone who responded digitally was entered into a free prize draw to win one of three £50 Marks and Spencer vouchers.

Alan Salamon from Balcombe, Maria Wedlock from Cuckfield and Tracy Scott from Haywards Heath, were the three lucky winners.