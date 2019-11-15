Mid Sussex General Election candidates officially announced
The six prospective parliamentary candidates for Mid Sussex have officially been announced today.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 1:35 pm
Updated
Friday, 15th November 2019, 1:37 pm
The following people have been nominated to stand for the Mid Sussex constituency as part of the 2019 General Election.
They are:
• Gemma Nadia Bolton (Labour Party)
• Mims Davies (The Conservative Party Candidate)
• Robert Liam Eggleston (Liberal Democrats)
• Brett David Mortensen (Advance Together Candidate)
• Deanna Wendy Nicholson (Green Party)
• Baron Von Thunderclap (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)
The nomination period closed at 4pm on Thursday (November 14).
The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is Tuesday, November 26.
Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.