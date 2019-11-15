Mid Sussex General Election candidates officially announced

The following people have been nominated to stand for the Mid Sussex constituency as part of the 2019 General Election.

They are:

• Gemma Nadia Bolton (Labour Party)

The Mid Sussex General Election candidates have been officially announced

• Mims Davies (The Conservative Party Candidate)

• Robert Liam Eggleston (Liberal Democrats)

• Brett David Mortensen (Advance Together Candidate)

• Deanna Wendy Nicholson (Green Party)

• Baron Von Thunderclap (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

The nomination period closed at 4pm on Thursday (November 14).