Mid Sussex ‘Get Active’ project awarded grant

A ‘Get Active’ project in Mid Sussex has been given a share of a £100,000 grant from Gatwick’s Foundation Fund.

Mid Sussex Active, based in Burgess Hill, provides girls in Mid Sussex schools with the chance to take part in physical activity sessions they would not normally have the opportunity to engage in.

Gatwick has announced it has awarded grants to 21 deserving commuity projects across Sussex, Kent and Surrey, which are expected to benefit up to 7,500 people.

Eighty projects so far have benifitted from the fund.

Gatwick Airport’s head of community engagement Alison Addy said: “We are delighted to once again be awarding grants from our Foundation Fund to community projects across Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

“Each of the selected organisations do incredible work in the local communities and it is an important part of the airport’s community engagement strategy to support them with this vital investment.”