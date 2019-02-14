Mid Sussex hospice calls adventures for fundraising trek

A Mid Sussex hospice is offering intrepid adventurers the opportunity to take part in a fundraising event.

St Peter & St James Hospice is giving explorers the opportunity to venture to the remote highlands of Iceland this summer.

Get the chance to explore the remote highlands of Iceland for a good cause

Mercedes Cook, events and community fundraiser at the hospice, said: “As our trekkers make memories that last a lifetime, they’ll help families supported by the hospice to do the same.”

Participants will discover stunning glaciers and raging rivers, trek across vibrant coloured mountains and camp under moon and stars during the five day trip across the country.

Through participants collecting sponsorship for the trip it is hoped that the 2019 Iceland Trek, which takes place from July 24-28, will raise over £20,000 towards the hospice’s vital services.

Mercedes added: “As a charity, we rely on the generosity of our community to raise over 80 per cent of our running costs.

“Hospice care is very much about helping people to live their best possible quality of life, so events like this really do make a huge difference to people.”

If you’re interested in signing up to the St Peter & St James Hospice Iceland Trek, visit www.stpjhospice.org for more information or call 01444 470726.