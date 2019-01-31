Mid Sussex Nostalgia: Mini music makers travelled the world for 1982 Infants Music Festival

Fourteen Mid Sussex schools took part in 1982 Infants Music Festival.

Infants from Bolney, Blackthorns, Harlands, Heyworth, Lindfield, Waringlid, and Handcross school presented their programmes at Lindfield County Infants’ School.

Making music on the xylophone

Blackthorn pupils perform the Zulu dance

Heyworth School children in full voice

