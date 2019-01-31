Heyworth pupils during their final performance

Mid Sussex Nostalgia: Mini music makers travelled the world for 1982 Infants Music Festival

Fourteen Mid Sussex schools took part in 1982 Infants Music Festival.

Infants from Bolney, Blackthorns, Harlands, Heyworth, Lindfield, Waringlid, and Handcross school presented their programmes at Lindfield County Infants’ School.

Making music on the xylophone

1. #Thu Jan 31 13:20:54 GMT 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Making music on the xylophone''[IPTC]Headline=

Making music on the xylophone
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Blackthorn pupils perform the Zulu dance

2. #Thu Jan 31 13:20:55 GMT 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Blackthorn pupils perform the Zulu dance''[IPTC]Headline=

Blackthorn pupils perform the Zulu dance
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Heyworth School children in full voice

3. #Thu Jan 31 13:20:56 GMT 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Heyworth School children in full voice''[IPTC]Headline=

Heyworth School children in full voice
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1