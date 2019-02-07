Mid Sussex radio presenter slims down to raise funds for Princess Royal Hospital

A Mid Downs Radio presenter plans to raise vital funds for the radio, alongside his weight loss journey.
Presenter, DC Rogers, has volunteered to start a sponsored slim to help keep the radio on the air.
DC Rogers presents several popular weekly radio shows from the studios in the Princess Royal Hospital.
He said: “I’m aiming to lose at least two stone by June 1.
“The less of me there is - the more money I’ll raise for the radio.”
Mid Downs Radio is a registered charity run entirely by volunteers and broadcasts for 24 hours a day to staff and patients in the hospital and the surrounding areas.
To sponsor DC visit: www.mdr.org.uk