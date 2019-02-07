Mid Sussex radio presenter slims down to raise funds for Princess Royal Hospital

A Mid Downs Radio presenter plans to raise vital funds for the radio, alongside his weight loss journey.

Presenter, DC Rogers, has volunteered to start a sponsored slim to help keep the radio on the air.

DC Rogers, presenter of Mid Downs Radio

DC Rogers presents several popular weekly radio shows from the studios in the Princess Royal Hospital.

He said: “I’m aiming to lose at least two stone by June 1.

“The less of me there is - the more money I’ll raise for the radio.”

Mid Downs Radio is a registered charity run entirely by volunteers and broadcasts for 24 hours a day to staff and patients in the hospital and the surrounding areas.

To sponsor DC visit: www.mdr.org.uk