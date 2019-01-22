Mid Sussex Rotary club’s appeal for dart teams to compete for charity

The search is on for more darts teams from across the Mid Sussex area to compete to raise funds for charity.

The Annual Darts Marathon, organised by Rotary Cuckfield and Lindfield gives you the chance to put together a team of six to see what you can score in an hour.

Three Teams at the Constitutional Club Burgess Hill

Whilst regular darts teams are welcome, other organisations and even groups of neighbours take part each year. You don’t have to be a champion to enjoy a fun evening out, playing darts.

In 2018 teams raised over £10,000 in sponsorship which was donated to St Peter & St James Hospice, Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice and other charities supported by Rotary.

Teams come from the Mid Sussex area and can either play in their own venue or the Rotarians will arrange a nearby location, and can even provide the darts.

The teams of six can be all men, all women or mixed teams of three and three.

They throw for 30 minutes, have a five minute break, and then complete the hour.

Scores range from 10,000 to over 30,000, but it is really all about having a jolly time and raising some money for deserving local charities.

The challenge for regular participants is to see if they can beat their previous year’s score.

Last year 24 teams took part, but there is always room for more. The throws take place from January to March so why not get a team together for a different sort of fun evening out.

The Cuckfield and Lindfield Rotary Club meet at The Bent Arms in Lindfield, every Tuesday at 7.30pm.

For more on the Rotary Club and joining information visit their website at: www.rotary-ribi.org