Mid Sussex Triathlon Club donates £1.4k to Kangeroos children’s charity

A Mid Sussex sports club has donated more than £1,000 for a children’s charity.

On March 12, Mid Sussex Triathlon Club’s spokesperson, Angela Murray, handed a cheque for £1460 to Samantha Norgate of Kangaroos Children’s Charity.

The Haywards Heath charity runs fun social and leisure activities for children and young adults with learning disabilities.

These activities enable them to have a social life with their peers and enjoy a wide range of activities.

It’s a really active organisation running nine age-related clubs, all year round. Their activities are diverse, from craft and cooking sessions to taking members to farms, the coast, outward bound centres and the theatre.

The triathlon club chose the organisation to be its Charity of the Year for 2018 from the recommendation of a member, and raised the funds from the entry fee proceeds of a Duathlon event and a Triathlon Festival, both held at Ardingly Reservoir in May and August last year.

These events will be taking place again this year, together with a 5-3-1 swim event in early August.

The club’s main event, The Mid Sussex Triathlon, will be held on the June 9 at The Triangle Leisure Centre in Burgess Hill.

For more information: www.midsussextriclub.com