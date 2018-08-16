‘Miracle’ Sompting teen injured in car accident celebrates A-level results

A Sompting teenager, who suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car two years ago, spending a month in an induced coma, has celebrated getting his exam results at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy today.

Taz Moyo from Sompting achieved distinction star in his drama and music BTEC and an E in A-level photography.

Taz Moyo picked up his results today

He said: “I was very surprised and really proud.”

Taz suffered a serious head injury in the accident in July 2016.

After receiving life-saving treatment from South East Coast Ambulance Service, he was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital and spent the next 94 days on a ward.

Taz Moyo with fellow pupils Jack Sutton, Louis Howarth and Will Moore

Taz said: “It was a major step back.

“I was in a coma for three weeks. When I woke up, I didn’t know the reason I was there.

“I had a speech impediment, I couldn’t walk, I lost my balance. My memory was blurred. I couldn’t play the guitar.

“I had to relearn how to talk to people.”

But he soon recovered enough to return to the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing.

He said: “It was definitely a struggle coming back into college.

“It was very hard.

“I had to quit English as I found it too hard.

“But with progress, I managed to be better at playing guitar, and I got into drama.”

Now, as his time at the school comes to an end, he said: “It’s strange, I’ve spent six years around here. I know all these people and have had good times and bad times.

“It’s coming to an end, it’s been a journey.”

He said he had ‘a lot of opportunities’ at the school – including recently playing the lead role in a production of Romeo and Juliet.

Taz will now be going to Northbrook College in Durrington to study music performance.

He is also keen to continue playing gigs with his band, Stone Lane, and said: “My dream is to play at the 02 arena.”

Taz’s mother Claire has previously described her son as ‘a miracle’.

She said: “The consultants said he probably wouldn’t walk or talk again and the worst may happen but I believed and hoped he would be ok.”

