Missing Haywards Heath teenager found

A Haywards Heath teenager who went missing from her home has been found safe, police have said.

Kaya King, 16, was reported missing from her home in Twineham, near Haywards Heath, on Sunday (February 10).

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed today that the she was found at Burgess Hill railway station at 5.54pm yesterday. (February 16).

“Thanks to all who shared concerns for her welfare,” added the spokesman.

