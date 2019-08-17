Missing Lindfield teen could have travelled to Brighton

Police are extremely concerned for a missing 15-year-old Lindfield boy.

Matthew Turner left his home in around 6.45pm yesterday (Friday, August 16) but police believe he may have travelled into Brighton.

Police said he is white, 5ft 2ins tall, of stocky build, with blond hair and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, black trainers and a black Puffa jacket.

Police are appealing for anyone in the Brighton, Hove or Mid Sussex areas to keep an eye out for the teenager.

Matthew can become agitated when approached by people he does not know, police added.

If anuyone sees him dial 999 immediately.