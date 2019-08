A teenager from Lindfield who went missing on Friday (August 16) has been found.

Police said Matthew Turner, 15, was found safe and well by officers at Brighton train station just before 1am today (Sunday, August 18).

Matthew had disappeared on Friday before being captured on CCTV entering Saimsbury’s at the bottom of St James’s Street, Brighton.

His parents had made an emotional appeal for him to come home yesterday evening (Saturday, August 17) before officers found him.