Model railway returns to town

The annual Burgess Hill model railway exhibition will be making a return on September 1.

Chairman, Terry Horner, said: “Last year we had many young families attending and to encourage their interest in our hobby, we have three exhibits which will be hands on where children can try out their skill in operating the trains. Up to 18 track layouts are expected to attend and will cover everything from a small tramway to the big mainline railway.”

The exhibition is open from 10am to 5pm at the Burgess Hill Girls, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill RH15 0EG.

Admission is for an £5 for an adult, £3 for children and for two adults and two children is £13.