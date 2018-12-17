‘More lights than ever before’ on giant Christmas tree in Burgess Hill

The giant Christmas tree at St John’s Church is shining out over Burgess Hill with ‘more lights than ever’ despite the best efforts of callous thieves.

The community was horrified when lights were stolen from the landmark tree last month, and responded by rallying together to ensure enough money was raised for replacements.

The Christmas tree is lit with new lights after a success fundraising appeal. Photo contributed

The appeal was ‘an astounding success’ said Father Kevin O’Brien, vicar at St John the Evangelist, and 180 people attended the ‘Carols around the Christmas Tree’ service.

Prayers were said, carols were sung and many mince pies and hot punch consumed.

The climax of the service came when everyone clustered around to sing ‘O Christmas Tree’ accompanied by members of Mid Sussex Brass Band, and then counted down 3-2-1 to light up the tree.

“Topped by a shining star, the tree has more lights on it than ever before, perhaps even three times as many” said Father Kevin.

“Messages of support and donations flooded in so that we reached over £2,800 in the space of just one week.

“Clearly the people of Burgess Hill were determined not to be defeated by the theft and responded magnificently” he added.

“The one sadness is that now the lights have to be protected by CCTV, but that is a small blip in an otherwise heartwarming and inspiring story.

“We hope that the tree will gladden the hearts of the people of Burgess Hill, as they celebrate Christmas across the town this year and for years to come.”

The replacement has been a community effort; P&S Gallagher funeral directors continued their support, Stuart Jackson volunteered his electrical services, and the cherry picker was donated by Facelift.

TL Carr supplied the lights at a large discount – there were generous donations from Tom Welfare, Steve Willis Training, Burgess Hill Town Council, Burgess Hill Lions and advice and assistance from Burgess Hill Round Table, plus many donations from people around the town.

The lights will be on every evening until early January.

Mayor of Burgess Hill Chris Cherry said: “The Burgess Hill Christmas Tree at St John’s Church is an iconic feature of our town. I feel very privileged to have been invited to the switch-on this year.

“The successful funding for the new set of lights shows just how resilient and community spirited the people of Burgess Hill are. Thank you to all.”

