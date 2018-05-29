Mother and daughter team up to tackle the South Korea Masters

A mother and daughter are embarking on a fundraising challenge which they hope will led to them competing in the 2019 World Aquatics Championships.

Lisa, 38, from Washington recently began her journey as a masters swimmer, after years of not competing, following inspiration from her mother who is also a masters swimmer.

Sally, 62, from Findon Valley, has competed for as long as her daughter can remember, not only at county, regional and national events, but at European and World masters swimming events, including the most recent championships which were in Budapest Hungary last year, where she broke the British Record in the 200m Butterfly.

The swim team is based in Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath. However they train solely on their own at local swimming facilities.

Lisa has set up a fundraising page to help finance herself and her team to make their World Championship dream happen. She said: “As you can imagine, competing on a international stage for your country is extremely costly. As masters swimmers, we not only fund our own memberships to the swimming club, we also fund our own memberships at local gym and swimming facilities, we also cover our own entry fees to competitions, travel expenses and the costs of our kits, race suits and all our equipment any swimmer can not train or compete without, as do all masters swimmers.”

In January they both competed in the Regional Championships at the K2 in Crawley, competing in both individual events and team relays. This was Lisa’s first major competition in 20 years.

“As a mother myself having my daughter by my side, cheering me on, for the first time was truly amazing. I want to inspire her to achieve her goals throughout life. She is one of the next generation,” Lisa said.

This year Sally will also be competing in the European Championships in Slovenia, aiming to gain a European Long course title.

She said: “I would greatly appreciate any support and sponsors who will help me raise funds.”

To donate to the Mid Sussex Marlins go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lisa-mills-1