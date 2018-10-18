Mother and son complete hike in memory of lost relatives

More than 400 walkers from across the area took to the picturesque Sussex countryside for St Catherine’s Hospice Sussex Landmarks Hike.

The challenging hike saw walkers complete a 13, nine or three mile route past some of the area’s most notable landmarks including Balcombe Viaduct, Ardingly Reservoir and Wakehurst Place Seedbank.



Amongst the walkers was Anne Marie Grove and her son Jake, who completed the hike in memory of Jake’s nan and grandad.



She said: “Jake completed all 13 miles of Sussex Landmark Hike on Sunday for his amazing nanny and grandad who we sadly lost within nine weeks of each other.



“The atmosphere on Sunday was so positive and everyone so encouraging.



“Nanny and grandad loved the countryside around us and would have loved this walk.



“We feel so proud to have taken part and have raised money so other people can receive the care we did for them both. The after care is just as important.



“Jake attends Meath Green Junior school who have been so supportive of Jake’s fund-raising and together have arranged an Orange mufti day and cake sale.



“Jake’s wonderful teacher Mr Taylor even took part and they proudly crossed the 13 miles together.”



After completing their chosen route walkers relaxed with well deserved refreshments at Victory Hall, where the walk started and finished.



Other fundraising walkers included a team of 12 nurses from the hospice.



Susie Mockridge, deputy ward manager, said: “Well that definitely blew the cobwebs away. Despite the promise of continuous rain and storms I think we all got away with it lightly.



“We really appreciated the vibrant orange sign posting, mile markers and encouraging volunteers guiding us through the stunning Sussex countryside.”



Louise Wise, events fundraiser at St Catherine’s said: “Thank you to every single walker who joined us at Sussex Landmarks Hike to make their steps count.”



Whilst the total amount raised is yet to be announced, St Catherine’s is hoping to raise £20,000 from Sussex Landmarks by asking walkers for a donation or to raise sponsorship.



For more information visit: www.stch.org.uk

