Motorcross bikes stolen in village burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after two motorcross bikes and garden tools were stolen at a property in Ditchling.

The burglary happened in South View, between 1am and 7am on Thursday, March 22, police said.

One of the bikes is an orange, white and black KTM85 motorcross and the other is a yellow and white RM125 motorcross.

A chain saw and a bramble cutter were also stolen from a shed at the property, police added.

PC Matthew Adam said: “The owner is desperate to get the motorcross bikes back and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed these being stolen or has any information.”

Any witnesses or anyone who has any information can call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 161 of 22/03.