Motorcyclist, 26, suffers serious injuries in Balcombe collision

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision at Balcombe this morning.

The collision happened on the B2036 London Road, near to St Mary’s Church, at just before 6.30am this morning (July 16).

Emergency services at the scene of the collision at Balcombe this morning (July 16)

Police closed the road off while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "At 6.21am on Tuesday (July 16), emergency services were called to a collision on the B2036 London Road north of Balcombe, close to Yewtree Farm.

"It involved two cars and a motorcycle.

"The motorcyclist, a man aged 26, sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

"The road was closed and local diversions set up while the incident was being dealt with."

READ MORE: Parents outraged after Burgess Hill Library bans under 5’s ‘rhyme time’ session

Cannabis farm found at ‘cuckooing’ address in Haywards Heath

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed it was called to the collision.

A spokesman said: "We were called to a road traffic collision this morning at 6:28am on the B2036 involving two cars and one motorbike.

"One fire engine attended the scene. One individual was handed into the care of SECAmb."

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said the motorcyclist was assessed and treated at the scene for injuries including arm pain before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.