Motorists suffer delays in Haywards Heath due to burst pipes

Motorists suffered delays in Haywards Heath yesterday due to burst pipes.

Mid Sussex District Council warned residents to avoid Paddockhall Road due to the ‘water leaks’.

Jenny Rhodes, regional network manager for South East Water, said: “We had two bursts at about the same time on a stretch of pipe in Paddockhall Road on Thursday morning.

“The sections of water main was repaired as quickly as possible the same day and the full reinstatement of the road will take place shortly.

“Unfortunately leaks and bursts do happen on our high pressure, extensive network of underground pipes.

“It carries 521 million litres of water everyday through 9,000 miles of mains and more than six million joints.

“Sometimes those pipes and joints fail, but we do work around the clock to find and fix leaks and bursts.

“Customers can report a leak by calling our dedicated Leakline on 0333 000 0002 or by visiting our interactive map found at https://inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/southeastwater.”