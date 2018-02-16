MP ‘delighted’ to open refurbished McDonald’s in Burgess Hill

MP Sir Nicholas Soames was ‘delighted’ to open the refurbished McDonald’s in Burgess Hill today.

The fast food restaurant in Civic Way closed its doors to the public on January 2, to make way for the ‘transformation’.

The MP for Mid Sussex said on Twitter: “Delighted to open a restyled McDonald’s in Burgess Hill, a really excellent business employing 120 well motivated, well managed and well trained people, providing a very popular service, and they need more!”

The restaurant has received a ‘major digital makeover’, after significant investment from local franchisee Ismet Turen.

Customers now have the option to use one of the self-order kiosks, allowing them to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals.

Table service has also been introduced to take the stress out of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food, potentially with children, bags and buggies.

Mr Turen owns and operates six restaurants in the area. He said: “These changes are designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible and the new technology benefits everyone – whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing families with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.”